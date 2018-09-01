‘Avengers 4’ Reshoots Suggest More Of Black Panther’s Wakanda Being Added

Fans were surprised to see Black Panther as one of the fallen in Avengers: Infinity War, but reshoots indicate the nation he ruled Wakanda will have an even bigger presence in Avengers 4.

Avengers 4 will unite the remaining heroes with new friends like Captain Marvel to try and put the universe back the way it was. According to Atlanta Filming, it seems Wakanda will play a bigger part in the heroes’ survival and new quest, as locations and casting indicate more of that locale is being added into the anticipated sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Based on the locations and the casting it looks like #Avengers4 will have a whole lot more #BlackPanther in it than #AvengersInfinityWar. So that’s less a reshoot and more an addition of goodness,” Atlanta Filming writes.

This isn’t uncommon of course, especially if the film has already been internally test screened and they’ve already received feedback. When that happened with Deadpool 2 the feedback indicated audiences wanted more of Cable and Domino, so Fox went and shot more footage of them to include in the final version. The same can certainly be true for Avengers 4, and it makes sense, as Black Panther was immensely successful for Marvel and assuredly fans want to see more of him and that world represented in Avengers 4.

While T’Challa isn’t around at the moment (thanks Thanos), Okoye, M’Backu, Shuri, and Nakia are all still around. They are part of the surviving heroes that includes Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Rocket Racoon, Hulk, Nebula, Ant-Man, War Machine, and Hawkeye, and it will be interesting to see what part they play in Thanos’ defeat… if he’s defeated of course.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Other Marvel projects coming soon are Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

Are you excited to return to Wakanda in Avengers 4? Let us know what else you hope gets added in the upcoming film!