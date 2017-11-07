New ‘Avengers 4’ Set Photos Tease ‘Agents Of SHIELD’ Tie, Flashback Scene

New photos have surfaced from the set of the untitled fourth Avengers film, revealing a possible connection to SHIELD and a flashback to the first Avengers movie.

As seen in photos posted to Just Jared, Robert Downey Jr. was spotted on set wearing what appears to be some combat-ready SHIELD gear. With Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury last seen playing dead, it’s possible Tony Stark has elected to continue his cooperation with governing bodies and took on a role as Director of SHIELD. Such a title has previously belonged to Iron Man on the pages of Marvel Comics.

It’s hard to confirm whether or not the tactical suit is actually a product of SHIELD’s but the logo marking on the right arm and right side of the chest bare a striking resemblance to the group’s.

Other photos, however, might just be part of a flashback sequence to the first Avengers film based on Tony’s shirt. It’s the Black Sabbath shirt Tony wore in several scenes during the Battle of New York and earlier when he prodded Bruce Banner in hopes of seeing the Hulk.

Based on the make-up applied to Downey Jr.’s face, there are two scenarios it seems this flashback can take place in. The first would be taking place either after the SHIELD Helicarrier went down, just after the Avengers were ready to fight one another and had to team up to stop Hawkeye and his team. The other would be after the Battle of New York, which saw Tony make his first trip to the cosmos when he entered a black hole to guide a nuclear bomb away from New York City.

The photos can be seen on Just Jared.

Also photographed is Mark Ruffalo in full motion-capture gear for the Hulk, confirming what fans expected, the big green guy will be around for the fourth Avengers flick.

Of the Marvel Studios films involving the Avengers, Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters now, Black Panther is set for release in February, and Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 5, 2018. Ant-Man and The Wasp and Captain Marvel will fill the months following Infinity War before Avengers 4 hits theaters in May of 2019.