Gwyneth Paltrow May Have Let a Huge Spoiler for ‘Avengers 4’ Slip

The latest film in the Avengers saga furthered the relationship between Pepper Potts and Tony Stark, who are happily enjoying their pre-marital bliss before Thanos’ invasion comes along to mess things up.

But impending nuptials might not be the only thing on the docket, as a major event for Avengers 4 might have been spoiled in an interview with Pepper actor Gwyneth Paltrow. She spilled the beans in the OFFICIAL Avengers: Infinity War Magazine of all places.

“Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together,” Paltrow states. “She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”

That’s some huge news, and if accurate, leaves a lot to unpack.

The child was heavily teased in the opening act of Avengers: Infinity War, with the happy couple jogging through the park while Tony tells Pepper about a dream he had, which makes him suspect she might be pregnant. She tells him no, and then Tony is whisked away by Doctor Strange and Bruce Banner so he can get his Iron Man on.

If Paltrow was talking about her scenes in Avengers 4, which is entirely possible given the nature of the back-to-back production schedule, it means that we’re looking at a time jump after the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

This is especially intriguing, considering the set photos that have shown Iron Man and Ant-Man mixing it up with versions of Thor and Captain America who appear to be from the first movie, during the Battle of New York.

If Avengers 4 takes place some years in the future, that would mean the heroes have had to come to terms with Thanos’ victory and that the entire universe would have moved forward after suffering those massive casualties. But Pepper seemingly survives, while her and Tony try to move on with their lives.

It certainly puts the events of Avengers 4 in a new, depressing light — some how even more so than after the end of Avengers: Infinity War. We just have one question now…

What the heck will Rocket have been doing throughout this whole time? Maybe a run for public office?

Avengers 4 premieres May 5, 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.

Are you buying what Paltrow is selling? Or is this just a massive red herring, given that it comes from the official source magazine? Let us know what you think in the comments!

