‘Avengers 4’ Synopsis Teases New Sacrifices

It doesn’t take a lot to get Marvel fans riled up these days, and there is one sure-fire way to get the fandom buzzing. A simple drop of the name ‘Avengers 4’ can turn the most docile person into a theorist as dozens of fan-theories about the next Avengers flick have hit the web. And, thanks to a new synopsis, fans are feeling concerned about Avengers 4.

After all, it looks like the big blockbuster will feature a few more sacrifices.

Not long ago, the first blurb about Avengers 4 went live in the latest issue of License Global. The magazine pushed the film’s debut synopsis, and as you can see below, the vague blurb makes sure to stress what’s on the line for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

“A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.”

Naturally, fans are cluing into the final bit of the blurb. The synopsis teases that sacrifices must be made by the “beloved heroes” left to deal with the mess Thanos left behind. With the universe in disarray, it will come down to guys like Captain America to undo the damage done by the Mad Titan. However, an act like that may cause for some big sacrifices.

After all, Avengers: Infinity War showed how big sacrifice is in the scheme of universal order. Thanos found himself sacrificing his beloved daughter’s life when he killed Gamora in order to wield the Soul Stone. If the MCU does walk back those deaths Thanos wrought in the most recent Avengers flick, its remaining heroes may have to give up something themselves to make it happen. So, fans will want to keep a close eye on the MCU’s oldest all-stars like Iron Man and Thor moving forward.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.