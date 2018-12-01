‘Avengers 4’ Fan Theory Suggests An Alternate Way To Bring The Dead Back Besides Time Travel

A popular theory surrounding Avengers 4 has been the concept of time travel, but not everyone is a fan of that, and one fan has an interesting alternative.

Reddit user filopj isn’t a fan of time travel either, as it could make the deaths in Avengers: Infinity War less meaningful. He decided to take a crack at a different method, one that has more to do with the Infinity Stones themselves as opposed to going back in time, something that the Russo Brothers might not want to do.

“Now if you delve into what the Infinity Stones can do, you would know that the Soul Stone can bring the dead back to life and the Mind Stone can control another’s actions,” filopj wrote. “You probably see where I’m going here. I believe that Thanos will resurrect all the heroes he has dusted and will use either the Mind or Soul Stone to control them and have them act as his minions. If you want, you can also add that he uses the Power Stone to enhance their powers. Or have the Power Stone amplify the affects of the Mind Stone. They could be tasked with keeping the universes population at half but more importantly fight off the Avengers should they make an attempt to steal the Infinity Stones.”

“This would return all of those that were dusted and would add a twist to things. The only way to break the spell would be to either destroy the Mind Stone or steal it, which is no easy task. When they break from their trance, we could get the epic shot of all the heroes that Sebastian Stan teased.”

Now someone brought up that this would go against Thanos cleaving half the universe off to begin with, as at the end of Infinity War he is looking quite pleased with his handiwork.

“Ok, maybe not the part where he keeps the universe at half,” filopj said. “But keep in mind that the snap permanently damaged him and the gauntlet. In this next movie he won’t be as strong as he was in Infinity War. If a bunch of strangers can nearly defeat Thanos with 4 stones, I’m pretty sure that a well coordinated Avengers assault would pretty much doom him. He’d need some kind of help because the gauntlet is not the same as it was in Infinity War. Sure it’s still powerful, but I don’t think it can cause a second snap.”

It certainly is an interesting theory and would solve the issue of bringing in time travel, something that can be messy when not handled correctly. We do know though that there are also scenes during the original Avengers as we’ve seen in set photos that suggest time travel, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

