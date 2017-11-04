‘Avengers 4’ Set Photo Reveals Change In Thor’s Look

Possible spoilers ahead for Avengers 4.

New photos from the set of the currently untitled Avengers 4 reveal a classic Thor look — and a flashback to The Avengers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New #Avengers set photos show Thor & Iron Man back together! Check out the newest pics: https://t.co/KwvzJdxzEZ — JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 2, 2017

The photos come courtesy of the sleuths at JustJared, and not only is Thor (Chris Hemsworth) rocking his old school look, he’s reunited with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Loki (played in the movies by Tom Hiddleston, who is replaced in the photos by a stand-in).

Interestingly, Tony is wearing the same Black Sabbath Tour US ’78 shirt he wore in The Avengers, and Loki is wearing the “muzzle” he was forced to don after being defeated and captured by Earth’s mightiest heroes. Of course, Thor underwent a bit of a makeover in Thor: Ragnarok — not only did his time on alien planet Sakaar leave the golden haired god with a new haircut, the movie gave Thor a revamped and lighter personality, a result of the movie putting more of an emphasis on comedy.

Thor: Ragnarok also (spoiler ahead) changes Thor forever, and as evidenced by the mid-credits scene, the movie leads directly into Avengers: Infinity War. In Ragnarok (spoiler warning again) Loki lifts the Tesseract off-screen after coming across the Infinity Stone in Odin’s vault — another callback to The Avengers, where the Tesseract was taken off Earth by Thor. If you need a refresher, you can watch the scene above.

Avengers 4 will be returning to 2012, with Marvel Studios recreating scenes from The Avengers — why, exactly, likely won’t be answered until either May 2018 or May 2019 when Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 hit theaters.