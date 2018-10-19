Don Cheadle Gives the “Biggest Hint Yet” on ‘Avengers 4’ Title

The cast and crew of the Marvel Cinematic Universe both rarely release details about a film before they’re supposed to and love teasing fans with hints that they could reveal such information, often to hilarious results. Avengers 4 star Don Cheadle took to Twitter to reveal the “biggest hint yet” about the film’s title, which is that he doesn’t know the title.

The actor joked, “I’m gonna give you all the biggest hint yet (or is it just information? you be the judge); for one to give a hint about the title, they’d FIRST have to KNOW themselves what the title IS. which i don’t. so … (i wouldn’t spend too much time trying to decode this one).”

The exchange started when Cheadle took to Twitter to tease fans by decribing not what the actual title is, but what the purpose of any film’s title is.

“I shouldn’t do this, but because I love you all so much I’ll give you a hint,” Cheadle admitted. “The title will incorporate letters that will be organized in a coherent fashion with the express purpose of communicating to the consumer the content of the film. (I’m in so much trouble…)”

Whether they were merely continuing the joke or overanalyzing the comment, one user replied, “That’s actually a big hint. You said ‘letters’ and not ‘words,’ which means the title is most likely Avengers: Subtitle. One word. Annihilation, Endgame, even Avengers: Assembled look like close possibilities.”

Another user noted that Cheadle’s message capitalized the words “first,” “know,” and “is,” joking that the title would have to be “Avengers: First Know Is.” Cheadle pointed out, “The funny part is how many people are out there in the Twitterverse trying to unscramble FIRSTKNOWIS like an anagram … I’ve said too much.”

Clearly Cheadle is just teasing his fans, though he was inadvertently involved in a massive reveal from Mark Ruffalo about the ending of Avengers: Infinity War.

During an interview with Good Morning America last year, Ruffalo was joking about the deadly finale of the film, starting to say “half” before sharing “everybody dies.” Fans who saw the film know that Thanos’ plan was a success and half of the universe’s population was killed, as Cheadle understandably reacted with shock after seeemingly hearing the words “half” and “everybody dies.”

Given the exaggerated reactions of both actors, people didn’t think much of it at the time, but in retrospect, Ruffalo did reveal key information.

With Avengers 4 hitting theaters in less than seven months, our first glimpse at the film should be arriving imminently.

You can see Avengers 4 in theaters on May 3, 2019.

