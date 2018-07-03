‘Avengers 4’ Title Possibly Leaks from Marvel Cinematographer

Marvel fans may finally have learned what the title of the highly-anticipated sequel to Avengers: Infinity War will be, and it has a distinct ring of finality to it.

The title of the fourth Avengers movie is reportedly Avengers: End Game.

Cinematographer Trent Opaloch – who has worked with Avengers 4 directors Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War – has updated his website with what appears to the title of the next Avengers movie, as reported by Omega Underground.

As noted in the report, this title has been rumored elsewhere, but this is the first independent evidence that it may be the film’s true title. There is the possibility that this is a fake title used as a placeholder, but it would be unusual for Opalach to update his website with a fake title.

Fans likely won’t know for sure whether Avengers: End Game is the actual title of the next Avengers movie until towards the end of 2018, as Kevin Feige previously stated.

“That’ll be after the Captain Marvel teaser probably, announcing that title,” Feige said. “It’ll be towards the end of the year with however we launch that film.”

A previous report suggested that the fourth Avengers film was originally titled Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet. However, the title was later changed. It is possible that the title change coincided with Avengers writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely changing which film would include Thanos’ infamous Infinity Gauntlet snap.

“It wasn’t just, well, we’ve got too much story, we’d better chop it in half,” Markus, who co-wrote the film with Stephen McFeely, revealed. “But what we realized is, it would feel more like a cliffhanger than we intended.”

“It would be a continuation of exactly what you were watching before,” Markus explained. “[But it needed to] be as big as it wants to be, and as sprawling… [So we went with a script] that went all the way to a tragic ending. And then one where mysterious things happen that I can’t tell you about.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.