Marvel Fans Want Mark Ruffalo to Really Spoil ‘Avengers 4’ Title Since He’s Fired

The joke of Mark Ruffalo’s “firing” from Marvel is still going strong, with the Russos recently reiterating that Ruffalo is “still fired” a week after dropping the non-spoiler. Well, Marvel fans are turning the joke on its head: they are now pressing on Ruffalo to actually reveal the Avengers 4 title, since he’s technically fired anyway.

In case you’re a Marvel fan that’s been living under a rock for the past week, there’s been a bit of a humorous back and forth between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 directors The Russo Bros and franchise star Mark Ruffalo. It all started when Ruffalo appeared on Jimmy Fallon, where he jokingly “spoiled” the Avengers 4 title. The Russos then responded by “firing” Ruffalo over Twitter — a gag that has continued to run after the small incident became a big deal for fans.

Obviously Ruffalo likely won’t ever reveal the title before Marvel Studios decrees it, but as you can see below, there are some pretty impassioned cases being made for why he should.

What’s the Point?

Well you could release the title, now that you’re fired what’s the point in hiding it? — Thanos, stop killing my friends ︽✵︽ (@strongst_avengr) October 16, 2018



I mean, they have a point.

What are they even holding onto at this point? Reveal the title already!

Who Dies?

say who doesn’t make it in Avengers 4, since your fired and all — miranda? (@mirandalt99) October 16, 2018



Well, this fan has an alternative to a title reveal.

A list of those who die or don’t come back from “The Snap” would also set the Internet on fire.

“No Such Thing As Halfway Crooks…”

just leak the title completely you’re fired anw — ✨kiana✨ (@lRONSTEALTH) October 16, 2018



We’ve all heard the phrase, “In for a penny, in for a pound.”

Well, Ruffalo has already “jokingly” spoiled the title to the point that tech geeks are trying to un-censor the reveal, so might as well go all in, right?

The Uncensored

Well you’re fired one way or another so maybe noncensored title? ? — ?lenka? (@_Marvelicious) October 16, 2018



Again, the uncensored title is what fans are after.

Ruffalo probably didn’t think he would land himself between this rock and hard place!

…Watch the World Burn

You’re fired so why not spill all the beans? HAHAHA — Nanaaaaaa (@aleanana4) October 16, 2018



This may be a Marvel fan, but the tweet seems to embrace a different ideology.

No doubt, this would be The Joker’s approach to getting some Avengers 4 spoilers out there!

Don’t Owe Them Nothing

We appreciate this fan’s vigor. However, it’s arguably a very mistaken view that Ruffalo owes “nothing” to Marvel Studios for his current career arc.

Something, Anything

If you are still fired just give us something — ASHISH KUMAR (@ASHISHM601) October 16, 2018



This fan isn’t picky.

He, like so many of us, just wants any kind of Avengers 4 insights to go on. Easy to please.

Scorched Earth

Since you’re fired just spoil everything ? — Christopher3008 (@Chr1stopher3008) October 16, 2018



The opposite of a fan who doesn’t ask for much? The fan who asks for everything.

What do you think the title of Avengers 4 will be? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are both available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.