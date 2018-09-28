‘Avengers 4’ Most Likely Titles

The secrets surrounding Marvel Studio’s Avengers 4, are so impenetrable that directors the Russo Bros. won’t even reveal the title of the film! Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been trying to guess what Avengers 4‘s title will be, ever since they walked out of Avengers: Infinity War, and they recently got reason to wonder all over again.

The Russos took to social media and posted an Avengers 4 teaser photo, which they invited fans to examine close detail. That scavenger hunt has led to some pretty wild fan theories, most of which center on what Avengers 4‘s title will be. With fans now literally seeing title hints in every corner of a single image, we thought now would be a good time to look over the most likely possibilities for Avengers 4‘s official title:

Avengers: Endgame

This is, by far, the most popular theory on what the title of Avengers 4 will be. “Endgame” is a callback to Iron Man’s initial awakening to the cosmic threats Earth faced, after the Chitauri invasion in The Avengers, and it’s what’s been driving Tony Stark through Phases II and III. Iron Man has been preparing for that one decisive battle or mission that would signify endgame, and a hint from Doctor Strange during the Titan sequence in Infinity War suggests that Avengers 4 will be that very event. It’s a direct and ominous statement for the film’s story – and a signaling of the ‘changing of the guard’ that’s expected to follow in MCU Phase IV

Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet

The simplest guess is usually the right one – and this would be it. The title “Infinity Gauntlet” is a solid callback to the original Marvel Comics storyline, and could indicate the same mass exodus of Marvel Heroes confronting Thanos on a cosmic battlefield, just like we saw in the comics (where many of them died, and the Cosmic Entities of the Marvel Universe intervene). It would be the reverse of how the comic storylines went (“Infinity Gauntlet” was followed by “Infinity War”), but would still be keeping with Marvel Tradition.

Avengers: Infinity Crusade

“Infinity Crusade” saw specific Avengers who had deep spiritual beliefs fall under sway of “The Goddess,” who used a Cosmic Egg (made from Cosmic Cubes) to enact her own twisted version of universal balance. Obviously the MCU version would be different, but given the epic mission we’ve seen teased for the film, the title would fit.

Avengers: Secret War

The “Secret Wars” storyline of the modern era (2015) was actually a sequel to the “Infinity” storyline that serves as the basis for Infinity War, so it would make a lot sense to have it be the title for Avengers 4. For the MCU, the story could be spun to be a story of the surviving Avengers having to traverse space, time, and other dimensions to pull off a battle plan to find Thanos, and reverse The Snap. In the aftermath of that success, only select characters and cosmic entities of the rebooted MCU would remember The Snap and its reversal ever happened – hence the “Secret” nature of the war.

Avengers Assemble

The classic call to arms for the Avengers Team would also be a great title for the original team’s MCU swan song. Beyond the epic challenge of stopping Thanos, the original Avengers team also has some very poignant emotional conflicts to settle so that they can truly re-unite to save the universe. That dramatic arc would make the title even more appropriate, as well as signify the end of this era.

Avengers Forever

This late-90s miniseries saw Avengers from many different timelines summoned to fight a war across time and the cosmos – which is exactly the scenario being teased for Avengers 4 right now. The story would involve plucking past or future versions of MCU heroes out of the multiverse, in order to rebuild the army that Thanos cut in half. It would allow the main Marvel stars to revisit older versions of their characters for a full-circle (and possibly final) performance arc – while possibly opening the door for Fox’s X-Men and Fantastic Four characters to woven into the MCU. Finally, the play on the number “4” in the title and echo of Black Panther‘s “Wakanda Forever” line are just the kind of clever connections the Russos love.

The Last Avengers

The saga of the Avengers truly began in the first Captain America solo movie, appropriately titled The First Avenger. Calling Avengers 4 “The Last Avengers” would work as nice triple entendre that’s right up the Russos’ alley:

It’s a callback to The First Avenger in a film that could see Steve Rogers die or return to the 1950s to live out his life in “retirement.” It’s an obvious acknowledgement that these heroes are the literally the last Avengers in the universe after the snap. It’s a real-life statement that this film could be the end of the Avengers movie franchise as we know it, as Phase 4 could reboot the franchise under something like the “New Avengers” title.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.