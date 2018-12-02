Jeremy Renner Teases ‘Avengers 4’ Footage

If Avengers 4 star Jeremy Renner has his way with it, footage of Avengers 4 will be consumed in some, shape, way, or form over the coming days. In a panel at Tokyo Comic Con earlier today, Renner revealed that he’ll be seeing footage of the upcoming Russo Brothers-helmed blockbuster in a couple of days.

“But I will be seeing some of it actually in a few days and I can’t wait not to tell you what happens,” Renner said during his panel. “Can’t tell you anything.”

The way that Renner was talking makes it seem as if the cast will be seeing footage of the movie for the first time, but new rumors circulating online have also said that a trailer for Avengers 4 could be released as soon as this coming week. Regardless, we inch closer to a trailer release each passing day.

After being left out of Avengers: Infinity War, Renner is slated to reprise his role as Clint Barton in next year’s Avengers 4. According to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, the studio has big plans for Hawkeye on the horizon.

“We [at Marvel] love Hawkeye. There are big, big story things coming up for Hawkeye and Jeremy Renner is as strong an actor as anyone in the MCU and awesome as this character,” Feige said. “But ‘the guy with the bow and arrow jokes,’ right? There are a lot of ‘guy with bow and arrow jokes.’ He even makes ‘guy with a bow and arrow’ jokes in some of the movies. So I love that people go from ‘Oh, Hawkeye is just lucky to be there,’ to ‘Oh, where is he? He’s not there? What’s going to happen? We need Hawkeye. We want more Hawkeye.’ I love it. It’s the best.”

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.