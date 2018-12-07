‘Avengers: Endgame’ Has Fans Asking About Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) is conspicuously absent from the Avengers: Endgame trailer released by Marvel Studios Friday morning — and now a leading theory suggests the Kree-powered superheroine will rescue a Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) helplessly adrift in space.

The Air Force pilot-turned-cosmic superhero emerged in the ’90s — a story to play out in her solo film, in theaters March 8 — and was summoned by ally Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in the closing moments of Avengers: Infinity War, a last-hope response to the devastating snap that saw Thanos (Josh Brolin) erase fifty percent of all life in the universe.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo said previously Larson’s Carol Danvers was always meant to premiere in her solo film before joining the fray and crossing over into Avengers.

“We want to save her reveal,” Joe Russo told the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Added Anthony Russo, it was “very important to us to commit… to this ending very hard.”

The post-credits pager tag was almost excised entirely before that decision was deemed “too brutal,” Joe said. “Everything’s about trying to find balance.”

The director previously told ComicBook.com the “uber-powerful” Captain Marvel — Larson said her Avenger-to-be is capable of moving planets — will be handled with the same gloves used to make the ultra-powerful Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) relatable characters.

“Well for us, with super powerful characters, it’s always about the flaw in the character, how is the character human? How is the character accessible?” Joe said.

“I have a hard time with comic book characters, I did as a child, that were too powerful because I never feared for them, I never felt like I could relate to them. I think that’s why traditionally Batman is the most popular DC comic character, he’s human. So, it’s important for us when we’re working with uber-powerful characters, to understand their vulnerability on a psychological level.”

Added Anthony, such heavyweight characters are challenged by “taking them through scenarios that make things more complicated on that vulnerability, and challenge that vulnerability.”

“Or can we weaken them in some way in which they have to overcome that weakness to succeed,” Joe noted.

Twitter is alight with speculation Danvers — presumably off-world — will somehow come across and rescue Stark, who was last seen stranded with Nebula (Karen Gillan) on the devastated Titan following their failure to prevent Thanos’ Infinity Stone-powered snappening.

As revealed by the Endgame trailer, Stark records a video message for lover Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) as he awaits “the end” with “zero promise of rescue.”

Captain Marvel opens March 8, followed by Avengers: Endgame April 26.

Captain Marvel picking up Tony before he dies in space #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/qCj0ygZYm9 — Chris Daniels (@sirchrisdaniels) December 7, 2018

Captain Marvel when she sees Tony stuck in space pic.twitter.com/PHcvNqV7l0 — Puneet Singh (@puneetsingh) December 7, 2018

“i intercepted your distress calls. my name is captain marvel, i’m here to rescue you.” pic.twitter.com/FhmdUGqOUW — ✵ dar-ell ✵ (@caroldnvers) December 7, 2018

me waiting for captain marvel to show up in the trailer pic.twitter.com/tiOVbtHBBn — crystal☀ ENDGAME (@G0DOFMlSCHlEF) December 7, 2018

Captain Marvel is going to save him, calling it now — Jacob Fleming (@jacob_fleming65) December 7, 2018

So Captain Marvel is going to save Tony to start the movie? How does Ant Man get out of the Quantum Realm?! Where’s the rest of the Avengers who were alive ?! pic.twitter.com/h05E25tNjX — Pluto (@PlutoJO) December 7, 2018

I’m calling it now besides captain marvel, antman is gonna be the goat in avengers endgame — michael (@absinthepapi) December 7, 2018

