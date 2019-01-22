People Upset About No ‘Avengers 4’ Trailer Are Disliking All Marvel’s Other Videos

The late Douglas Horton once compared desperation to stealing from the Mafia saying, “you stand a good chance of attracting the wrong attention.” A certain sect of Marvel fans desperate for the release of the Avengers 4 have begun a desperate campaign that makes little — if any — logical sense.

Several comments have begun popping up across various videos shared on the YouTube page instructing fellow fans to begin disliking any video posted on the channel that is not the trailer to Avengers 4. That’s right, in an attempt to get the attention of Marvel Studios — these fans think that disliking other videos, with no relation to the Hollywood movie studio, will have a substantial impact on their cause.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It should be noted that the comments are primarily happening on the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel, a place where videos of all aspects of entertainment are covered. Sure, movie trailers are posted there from the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but trailers for Fox’s X-Men franchise are also shared there in addition to all kinds of original content that Ryan Penagos and Marvel’s digital media team put out on a daily basis.

To date, there’s been no real concrete evidence on when a teaser for Avengers 4 will drop. Recent rumors circulating on social media have pointed at a teaser debuting sometime this coming week, such as Monday, although any rumors that have surfaced thus far are unsubstantiated.

The latest information we got was from Jeremy Renner, who said he’s about to see footage of the upcoming blockbuster in the next few days.

“But I will be seeing some of it actually in a few days and I can’t wait not to tell you what happens,” Renner said during his panel. “Can’t tell you anything.”

You’re not one of the ones disliking videos in the name of Avengers 4, are you? What other things could fans do — that isn’t detrimental to the business dealings of Marvel — that would get them to release the Avengers 4 trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 18, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.