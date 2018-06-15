‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Writers Offer Update on ‘Avengers 4’

The entire Marvel fandom will be rocking back and forth on the edge of their seats for the next year or so, as they wait for the movie that will resolve the tragic third act cliffhanger of Avengers: Infinity War. Of course, we’re talking about the still-untitled Avengers 4.

While the release of Marvel’s Avengers conclusion is still nearly a year away, the team behind the film is heading back to work today, gearing up for the final stretch of production.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last night, Stephen McFeely and Chris Markus, writers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, joined Kevin Smith for a live taping of his Fat Man on Batman show to talk about their work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and take questions from the fans in attendance.

At the very end of the show, just before he signed off, Smith asked the writers when they were going back to work on Avengers 4.

“Tomorrow at 11 o’clock,” Markus said.

“Status of Avengers 4 is that we shot it but it’s not due for a while,” McFeely clarified. “There’s time for reshoots and fixing and we’re just scrubbing through it now. The Russo brothers have been in there for a few weeks now after the press tour and all that. And the whole team is getting together tomorrow.”

If you weren’t aware, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 were shot back-to-back, much like the Lord of the Rings trilogy. This is what allowed the movies to hit theaters only one year apart.

So now that all of the leg work is done, the team just needs to work through the reshoots and post-production aspects, touching up and fine tuning the film as the prepare it for release.

While this news might be exciting to us, it’s a little frustrating to this team, who has a lot of work ahead of them between now and next May.

As Markus explaied, “It’s disheartening to come off of the one that’s all done and made $2 billion and get in the room that’s just full of part, you know? And it’s just like ‘Oh shit, it’s not done.’”

Being the comedian that he is, Smith couldn’t help but take a jab at the ending of Infinity War before he said goodbye. “There’s just a lot of ash that just blew away.”

This next year is going to feel like an eternity, isn’t it?

Avengers: Infinity War is currently playing in theaters, and Avengers 4 is scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.