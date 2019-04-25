‘Avengers 4’ Directors Celebrate Wrapping Filming With Mysterious New Image

Filming on Avengers 4 has wrapped, directing duo Anthony and Joe Russo announced on Twitter Friday night.

The announcement was accompanied by a mysterious image, showing what appears to be a glowing blue and white object, in keeping with the Russos' penchant for near-indechiperable teases. The Avengers: Infinity War sequel has been undergoing reshoots in Atlanta, Georgia, and recently saw wraps on Chris Evans' Captain America and Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

A trailer and subsequent title reveal are expected to be next on the docket for Marvel Studios. Chief Kevin Feige said previously an eye would be turned towards Avengers 4 promotion after the studio dropped its first look at Captain Marvel, which arrived mid-September.

A late October or early November promotional launch would be keeping with the studio's strategies for the last two Avengers films, Age of Ultron and Infinity War, which premiered their first footage on October 22, 2014 and November 29, 2017, respectively.

"We've worked on the edit all summer and we're excited to finally get these missing pieces in the film and then we expect to be in post through the fall and winter. We hope to be done by March," Anthony Russo told Deadline in August.

Hulk star Mark Ruffalo characterized the second round of reshoots as a means of reworking and finishing the blockbuster, which Ruffalo said was in a state of flux.

"We don't even know what it's gonna be yet. We're not just doing reshoots, we're going to finish the movie, which we really didn't get to finish totally when we left it last year," he told The Marvelists podcast.

Ruffalo added he was unsure if its creative team — the Russos and screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus — had a definitive direction in mind, explaining the production will be worked through as late as allowed.

"I don't even know that they really know exactly," he said. "Some of it is happening while we're there. It's pretty amazing. And we'll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It's a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we're still working on it."

Feige said Avengers 4 will act as a point of demarcation for the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe, closing out its first 11-year chapter with a definitive"endpoint."

"The entire intention of Infinity War and the next Avengers film next year was to have an ending — to bring a conclusion to 10-plus years, 22-movie narrative in a way that hadn't been done before in this particular type of film," he told Uproxx.

"It doesn't mean the MCU is coming to a close, by any means. But it means the narrative that started when we began 10 years ago will have a conclusion."

Avengers 4 opens May 3, 2019.