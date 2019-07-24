Avengers: Age of Ultron Artist Shares Concept Art of Hulk’s Rampage

It’s been four years since the first Avengers sequel, Age of Ultron, hit theaters, but fans still talk about one of the Marvel film’s most exhilarating scenes: Hulk going crazy after Scarlet Witch gets inside his head, resulting in an epic battle between the big green guy and Hulkbuster, the Iron Man suit designed by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner to take down Hulk in case of an emergency. Charlie Wen, who co-founded and headed the Visual Development at Marvel Studios, recently took to the Internet to share some concept art from the scene.

#hulk goes bonkers in #avengersageofultron 😳. Here’s the #concept piece I designed for one of his crazed moments in the film. Hope you enjoy!,” Wen wrote.

Many fans commented on the post:

“Holy crap that’s beautiful! I don’t recall seeing this in the art book!,” @larryquach wrote.

“He’s just wanting to play soccer with that kid…..,” @jrm2203 joked.

“Wish this had made it into the movie,” @roninsart added.

In addition to Avengers: Age of Ultron, Wen has also worked in the art department for Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Ant-Man.

