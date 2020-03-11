Disney’s Avengers Campus Officially Opening in July

Just a year after the debut of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disney is looking to bring its other massive universe to life, with the launch of Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort. The Marvel-inspired land will allow guests the opportunity to hang out in the world of the Avengers, interacting with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes while walking around the park. This new land will come complete with character meet and greets, new rides, and shows inspired by the Avengers movies from Marvel Studios. Finally, Disney has announced exactly when Avengers Campus will be open to the public.

During the annual investor meeting on Wednesday, Disney executives Bob Iger and Bob Chapek took the stage to talk about what the future holds for the company. When talking about the various Disney parks, they revealed that Avengers Campus will be opening on July 18th. This means that guests will get to see the Avengers live in person in just a few months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

JUST ANNOUNCED: Avengers Campus will officially open at Disney California Adventure on July 18! — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) March 11, 2020

One of the main attractions at Avengers Campus will be a stunt show that features Captain America, Black Widow, Black Panther, and Spider-Man fighting off an unnamed villain.

Here’s Disney’s official synopsis for the Avengers Campus experience:

“The Avengers are setting up new Headquarters and training facilities around the globe to inspire all potential recruits willing to step up and become something more. As part of this global initiative, Tony Stark has founded the Worldwide Engineering Brigade — or WEB for short — to develop advancements in super-powered technology, including new enhancements to Spider-Man’s suit as their debut project. By bringing together the world’s brightest young inventors, the WEB is creating new interfaces that will empower all of us to join the ranks of Earth’s Mightiest.”

