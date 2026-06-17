Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Trailer Release Decision Has Marvel Fans Going Crazy

Sony’s plan for the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer has sent Marvel fans into a frenzy. While we did get an initial Brand New Day trailer back in March, there has been talk for a while now that another look at the movie would be arriving soon, with it expected to coincide with tickets going on sale.

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Well, tickets for the movie are now on sale, as of 6 am PT / 9 am ET, but the only video that came with it was a very brief one of Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon announcing the news.

Wake up. It’s a Brand New Day.



Tickets are on sale NOW for #SpiderManBrandNewDay – in theatres July 31. https://t.co/Gm9mNYn2jJ pic.twitter.com/qGIf0CDQc6 — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) June 17, 2026

Unsurprisingly, this hasn’t gone down too well with an expectant audience. While Brand New Day showings are already selling out, meaning there’s plenty of hype for the movie even without new footage, the majority of the replies on X are some variation of “where’s the trailer?!” with fans shocked that one hasn’t been released yet. @divodhasha7824 posted “where’s the trailer man? or else I’ll reveal the identity of my friendly neighbourhood spiderman,” while @TheHuc said: “Refuse to book any tickets without seeing another trailer tbh.”

However, there is still plenty of time in what is a, well, brand new day for it to be released, but fans might just have to be patient.

What’s Going On With The Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer?

In fairness, Sony never officially announced that a new trailer was coming, let alone provide a specific time for when it would drop. It wasn’t an unreasonable expectation, though, and not just because of claims from several scoopers about it. A trailer being released with tickets going on sale is rather common practice these days, and so it would’ve made sense for one to drop here rather than the video of Holland, Zendaya, and Batalon. Similarly, with Toy Story 5 hitting theaters this week, it means there’d be a major family release to attach it to.

At the same time, this does actually fit with the marketing approach to Brand New Day, which has involved a whole lot of teasing. In the build-up to the first trailer, there was a global rollout across a 24 hour period. Different fans from around the world each got to share a clip of just a few seconds, one after the other, before finally the full thing released. It’s a bold strategy, but they’re clearly playing into the Brand New Day title, and that’s why it wouldn’t be a surprise to see something later on today.

If not, well, there is still plenty of time, given there’s more than a month to go before the film itself is released. Again, this fits with the overall marketing so far: fans had anticipated the first trailer being released as early as December (when a version of it leaked online), then at the Super Bowl, and it didn’t arrive until the middle of March. They’re doing things on their terms, and while it’s left fans all asking the same question about where the trailer is, it’s clearly going to work out since this is shaping up to be a billion-dollar hit anyway.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31st, 2026.

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