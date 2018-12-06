‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Reveal the Real Reason Netflix Marvel Characters Were Not Included

More than a few fans have wanted the Marvel Netflix characters to make the jump to the big screen, and the Russo Brothers recently revealed that there were plans to do so in Avengers: Infinity War.

The whole “it’s all connected” tagline has surfaced in small ways in Netflix’s lineup of shows so far, with references to the invasion of New York and the Avengers, but during a Collider Q&A after a screening of the movie the Russo Brothers revealed there were plans to get the Netflix characters into Avengers: Infinity War, but those fell through.

The real reason they weren’t in the movie came down to making sure the story didn’t become too convoluted according to Peter Sciretta, who was at the panel. “They talked about involving the Netflix Marvel characters in Infinity War, but they say it was too complicated to correlate story between not only the other Marvel films in production but also the tv productions,” Sciretta wrote. “They decided the best way to tell the story was to keep it MCU.”

At the time Infinity War was being produced Iron Fist Season Two, Daredevil Season Three, and Jessica Jones Season Three were all in various stages of development, so coordinating what goes where with each character across a movie and three shows would definitely allow things to become unwieldy if not handled correctly. While we would love to see the Netflix characters represented on the big screen, we’d rather get it done right and wait a bit longer.

Of course, Marvel has another chance to incorporate them if they so choose with Avengers 4, which will hopefully bring back some of the heroes and characters we lost in Infinity War. You could always see a nod to Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones after the universe is set right (if it’s set right that is), but for now we’ll have to wait and see.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

