‘Avengers Infinity War’s Elizabeth Olsen Would Love To Do A Scarlet Witch House Of M Movie

Scarlet Witch will be quite busy in Avengers: Infinity War, but it turns out she is up for going solo if the opportunity presents itself.

Scarlet Witch is played by Elizabeth Olsen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, and she recently revealed she would be open to doing a standalone adventure if the chance arose.

‘I would love to [do a standalone], and I would love it to be House Of M, which is a comic book series of The Vision and Scarlet Witch having a make-believe family,” Olsen told Metro.

House of M is the popular storyline that followed Avengers: Disassembled, and Scarlet Witch was central to both.

“She [Wanda] believes she has twin children – she alters her own reality to believe that, but really she has a miscarriage and Vision goes along with it,” Olsen said.

“Then they [Vision and her family] have to tell her that she was make-believing the entire time, and she has a very traumatic experience and screams, and kills all the mutants – but that’s an X-Men story so we’d have to adjust the ending,” Olsen said.

The X-Men are very much a big part of House of M (it is No More Mutants after all), but Marvel has shown a skill in breaking down big events from the books into easily digestible pieces, as well as working around characters it can’t use.

When the possibility of an X-Men crossover was brought up, Olsen isn’t sure what to think. “I don’t know… I’m so confused by all of that,” Olsen said.

Even if that Disney FOX deal ends up going through, Olsen doesn’t think they’ll enter into Magneto daughter territory…with one exception.

“I don’t think so because we’ve gone so far to create a non-X-Men universe backstory for my character,” Olsen said. “Now, it’s the reason that we’re connected to the Vision. The Stone is his head is the Stone that gave me my powers so we’ve really just kind of leaned into the Stones, I feel like. So, I don’t think so, but if they’re like a Michael Fassbender being my daddy crossover, I would say, ‘Yes, please.’ I love Michael Fassbender.”

