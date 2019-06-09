A-Force Assembles in Epic Avengers: Endgame Fan Art

Avengers: Endgame was a three-hour spectacle, chock full of shots that made your jaw hit the floor. One of the sequences that particularly stood out was during the third-act battle when all of the women on the battlefield assembled into a makeshift A-Force to help take the Stark Gauntlet across the battlefield.

The moment immediately went viral online and has been immortalized in GIFs for the remainder of eternity. Now, one piece of new fan art based on the scene has started going viral in and of itself and it leaves us wanting a standalone A-Force film before too long. Courtesy of fan artist @awedope.arts, the MCU’s heroines gather in the middle of the Avengers logo.

Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely previous revealed why they chose to put the moment in the film, saying that it was fitting because of all the other fan service moments they threw in the film.

“These movies would be nonexistent without the fans. So, you know, a movie that is made to frustrate fans seems a little suicidal,” Christopher Markus previously said to Variety. “People say ‘fan service’ like you are pandering to some niche. I mean, we’ve all seen the numbers that these movies make. The fans are the majority at this point. Fan service is simply honoring the stories that have come before. It’s not like we’re pulling out a tiny Easter egg that only three people are going to get. It’s just tying up the threads; it’s picking up the nuances that have been dropped earlier. I don’t see it as any kind of niche writing.”

“They were pumped. There was a lot of pumped circumstances around it,” McFeely echoed. “We certainly thought long and hard about whether it had been earned. We really wanted most of these moments to be earned and not just a delightful piece of fan candy. Honestly, it made me nervous and sometimes, we would bring it up: ‘Do we keep it? Do we not keep it?’ And pretty much we all said, even me, ‘God. I’d rather see it. I’d rather it be in there and make a big conversation and some people won’t think we earned it.’ Everyone wanted to leave it in the movie.”

