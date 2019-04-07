Does an ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Magazine Hint at a Surprise Marvel Character Debut?

The Avengers reassemble to take the fight back to Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. A new magazine commemorating the film has some fans wondering if another Marvel character may make their debut in the film. The Birth Movies Death: Avengers Endgame magazine is up for order at Forbidden Planet. The website includes a few preview pages from the magazine. One of the pages features art depicting the cocoon that houses Adam Warlock, described as “The Golden Child.” Fans will remember this cocoon from the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Its inclusion in the Endgame-centric magazine has some wondering if it could appear in the next Avengers movie as well.

Adam Warlock in the Marvel Universe is intrinsic to the story of the Infinity Stones. He has often been the custodian of the Soul Stone and he led the Marvel heroes against Thanos during The Infinity Gauntlet event.

But fans shouldn’t get their hopes up about seeing Warlock in Avengers: Endgame. The film is the conclusion of Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga and as such, the magazine is in part a retrospective on the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe up until now. That’s the more probable reason for the cocoon appearing in the magazine.

Beyond that, Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have been uncharacteristically forthcoming about Warlock’s non-involvement in their Avengers movies. “Yeah [Adam Warlock]’s not showing up in our stories,” Joe Russo said during a fan Q&A. “Look, our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans. I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man […] a decade ago.”

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

