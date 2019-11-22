Avengers: Endgame Almost Gave War Machine a Bizarre Costume

While James “Rhodey” Rhodes played a not-insignificant role in the two-part epic of Avenger: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, he hardly got the fun that comes with so many superhero roles — a new, sexy costume. That almost happened, though — and it would have been a wild departure from what came before. Rhodey, if you remember, was seriously injured in Captain America: Civil War and unable to walk without assistance. Luckily for him, his best friend is a billionaire genius, so it was not a problem that they could not overcome together in time for Avengers: Endgame. However, there’s still the question of lugging around that armor.

That problem became an interest for one of the film’s concept artists, who tried to design a new, sleek suit that would have given Rhodey a smaller, more human look, which would have been accompanied by a giant, floating cube that contained his armor, which could presumably open up and affix itself to him a la the suitcase armor Iron Man had.

I did some concept explorations where I added the time-travel suit — or at least some of its features, like patterns and colors — on top of the War Machine armor,” concept arist Aleksi Briclot says in the book Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie. “Here I’ve focused on the human character, Rhodey, and I was thinking that he would carry his armor in a package like this intriguing floating die. Usually War Machine is rawer and bulkier than Iron Man, so it seems that less-advanced nanotech could be involved in it, and that it would need some bigger container for traveling through time. It’s also a symbolic version fo Rhodey carrying his load.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available wherever movies are sold and to stream on Disney+. Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie is out now, and can be ordered here.

