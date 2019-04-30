Avengers: Endgame Is Already One Of The Ten Highest Grossing Movies Of All Time

Avengers: Endgame has already hit over a billion dollars at the box office, an extraordinary feat in itself. Thing is it continues in the span of a week to crush records and surpass other mega-successful films on the all-time charts, and its latest box office total has moved it up on that list once more. Avengers: Endgame now has a 6 day total of $1.342 billion, placing it at the number 10 spot on the highest growing movie of all time list with some pretty elite company.

Exhibitor Relations Co. posted the new update with the caption “Earthlings, take note. In just 6 days of release, AVENGERS: ENDGAME ($1.342B) is the #10 highest grossing movie of all time on planet earth.” That’s kind of insane, especially when you consider the movies Endgame is leaving in its wake.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Endgame’s previous spot was #17 on the list, but its new total pushes it past The Fate of the Furious ($1,236 billion), Incredibles 2 ($1,242 billion), Beauty and the Beast ($1,263 billion), Frozen ($1276 billion), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($1,309 billion), Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($1,332 billion), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($1,341 billion).

Earthlings, take note. In just 6 days of release, AVENGERS: ENDGAME ($1.342B) is the #10 highest grossing movie of all time on planet earth. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) April 30, 2019

It will likely end up passing a few other big-time Marvel movies on its way up the list, including Black Panther ($1,346 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1,405 billion), and Marvel’s Avengers ($1,518 billion).

Those top four movies are going to be a challenge, but we imagine it will pass the first two movies with ease. Avengers: Infinity War sits at #4 with $2,048 billion while Star Wars: The Force Awakens sits at #3 with $2,068 billion. Titanic sits at #2 with $2,187 billion while Avatar sits at #1 with $2,788 billion. We have a feeling Endgame could ultimately end up at the #2 spot when all is said and done, but catching Avatar will be a challenge, even for Endgame.

It could definitely happen though, especially if people go out in droves for repeat viewings as they did with Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel.

You can find the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!