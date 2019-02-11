‘Avengers: Endgame’s Anthony Mackie Confirms That Falcon Is Dead

Marvel star Anthony Mackie has confirmed the fate of the Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mackie was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Fallon if the Falcon was gone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, obviously, if you didn’t see part three [Avengers: Infinity War], spoiler alert, I died,” Mackie said. “A lot of people died. So I’m gainfully unemployed. And that’s why I’m doing other movies now.”

Mackie was one of the many heroes and others who disappeared after Thanos snapped his finger and unleashed the power of all six Infinity Stones. That moment has become a pop cultural touchstone since Infinity War released last year. Just look at how The Simpsons borrowed it for one fo their famous couch gags.

Kevin Smith spoke recently with co-director Anthony Russo, who says that he and his brother and co-director, Joe Russo, did not anticipate how big of a deal the snap would be.

“‘Alright, you gotta tell me honestly, did you guys know when you were making the movie that the snap would be so pop culturally important, that it would instantly enter the lexicon, that your mother would know what the snap meant,’” Smith recalled asking Anthony Russo. “And he said ‘No, not at all. We were not prepared.’”

Smith then asked the next logical question, that being whether the snap’s popularity sent them back to make changes to Avengers: Endgame.

“And I said, ‘Based on that, did that make you go back into Endgame and do more $#!+, because suddenly you guys realized you made a backdoor classic,’” Smith recalls. “And he said, because they’re still working on it…that it was difficult making two movies simultaneously, side by side, one Avengers movie and the other. So they’ve just been going back and catching stuff that they didn’t catch so now they can cross their T’s and dot their I’s.”

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has said that he is quite pleased with how that turned out.

“We did Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we’ve ever made,” said Feige. “Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.”

“And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins,’” Feige added. “Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.”

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this first episode, we get into the origin stories of hosts Kofi Outlaw, Matt Mueller and Brandon Davis, before jumping into some of the big topics at the start 2019, including Avengers: Endgame theories, Oscars Nominations woes, and a ‘State of DC Movies’ address.