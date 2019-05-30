Avengers: Endgame is Less Than $100 Million Away from Passing Avatar

Heading into its sixth weekend in theaters, Avengers: Endgame is now less than $100 million away from toppling Avatar as the highest-grossing film to ever hit theaters. Through Tuesday night, Endgame has banked $2.688 billion globally, just under $100m from Avatar‘s $2.787b global haul. After a record-setting opening weekend which saw the Russo Brothers-directed film netting a whopping $1.22b, the film has cooled off quicker than expected.

After dropping at least 52 percent week after week for the first four weekends, the extended Memorial Day holiday weekend helped the film rebound a tiny bit, dropping just 26.4 percent throughout the four-day weekend from its earnings last week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It still has a ways to go to become the highest-earning film at the domestic box office, still trailing Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Stateside, Endgame has earned $805.26m while The Force Awakens reigns supreme at $936.66m. Suffice to say, Endgame passing Avatar on a global scale seems much more feasible than passing the seventh Star Wars film domestically.

Just last week, dedicated Marvel fans launched the #BeatAvatar hashtag on Twitter in an attempt to convince others to continue going to repeat Endgame viewings to whittle away at the gap between the two films at the box office.

The astonishing Endgame is certainly a welcome sight for Marvel Studios and it’s parent company at the House of Mouse. Because of Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe crossed the historic $21b worldwide. It’s also helped Disney cement the best year for a studio at the box office, coming in strong ahead of Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Frozen 2, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. With a better-than-expected outing from Aladdin during its opening weekend, things sure are looking up for Bob Iger, Alan Horn, and company.

How much do you think Endgame will end up making at the end of its box office run? How many times have you seen the movie in theaters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Avengers: Endgame is now showing and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home, which swings into theaters July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available digitally ahead of a home media release on June 11th.