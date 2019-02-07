‘Avengers: Endgame’ Blanket Reveals New Look At Main Characters

Avengers: Endgame is nearing its release by the day, and it seems one lucky fan in South Korea is sharing their new look at its heroes. A new piece of merchandise for the film seems to have gone live abroad, and it gives a never-before-seen look at the team hoping to reverse Thanos’ apocalyptic deeds.

Over on Twitter, a user named juri_goh posted a photo of a Marvel blanket they found in South Korea. The printed piece features a familiar roster of heroes, and the team is assembled like never before.

“I got it for free, but it is very good,” the fan wrote said about the blanket. “My favorites are Chris Hemsworth and Karen Gillan. Where is Tom Hiddleston?”

While Hemsworth and Gillan are hard to miss, Hiddleston is definitely absent. After all, the actor’s take on Loki did not fare well. The villain was taken out by Thanos during the film’s first moments as the Black Order culled more of the surviving Asgardians from Thor: Ragnarok. As far as fans know, Loki is dead-dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and this blanket isn’t helping non-believers with their case.

As for this blanket, it features the updated logo for The Avengers and then some. To the top, Hulk can be seen suited up while a newly shaved Captain America prepares to the side. War Machine, Captain Marvel, Rocket, and Thor can be seen scattered across the blanket as well Finally, Iron Man is shown predominantly towards the bottom with Ant-Man and Nebula by his side. So, fans are curious to see whether Iron Man and Nebula managed to buddy up after being stranded in space following Thanos’ snap.

This blanket may not give away any secrets, but the surfaced merch is getting fans even more hyped for the franchise’s big sequel. Avengers: Infinity War wowed with its scale, leaving Avengers: Endgame pressured to go even bigger. It seems the upcoming movie plans to meet those expectations under the guidance of directors Joe and Anthony Russo. In fact, during a recent interview, the duo said Avengers: Endgame has hooked test audiences to the point most refuse restroom breaks despite the film’s 3-hour working cut.

“We have screened the movie four times for audiences now,” Anthony told Collider. “For the first three screenings, not a single person got up to go to the bathroom.”

So, are you hoping to score some sweet Avengers: Endgame merch soon?

Avengers: Endgame is out in theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel movies out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.