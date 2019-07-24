Avengers: Endgame Blooper Reel Clip Released

If you are in need of a good laugh, then the team at Marvel Studios is here to serve. In a matter of days, fans will be able to bring Avengers: Endgame home on Digital HD before its physical releases go live. While the blockbuster might have ended on a sad note, the Marvel Cinematic Universe put its usual fun in the film, and fans can get an up-close look at that now.

After all, the blooper reel for Avengers: Endgame has been released, and it features all of your favorite stars goofing off in a big way. And yes, Anthony Mackie cracks as many jokes as you would expect.

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, fans can check out the new blooper reel in all its hilarious glory. The video, which can be seen above, is just over a minute long and will give fans new perspective on the world’s highest-grossing movie in box office history.

Unfortunately, this clip gives just a sample of what gags are to come. The reel is overlaid with background music which makes it hard to overhear all of the cast’s gaffs, but fans can make out some. For instance, Robert Downey Jr. is shown looking out of sorts following a line flub, and a string of bleeped swears can be overheard from the actor. And thanks to Brie Larson, fans were able to see just how Avengers: Endgame brought Captain Marvel to life before visual effects were added.

“Does it look cool,” Larson is heard asking the crew as the reel shows her strung up on a harness before a green screen. “It doesn’t feel cool, but if it looks cool, that’s what matters.”

If you want to check out this blooper reel in full, then you will be able to soon enough. Avengers: Endgame will hit up Digital HD retailers on July 30 before its actual Blu-ray and DVD hit shelves starting on August 13.

