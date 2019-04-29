Avengers: Endgame Directors Thank Fans for Record-Smashing Blockbuster Success

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo issued a joint tweet thanking fans for making the blockbuster the uncontested #1 movie in the world.

“We want to thank everyone who’s been on this journey with us,” the Russo brothers tweeted Sunday.

“We grew up in a big, loving family where stories were told at the dinner table to entertain each other. We now get to tell those stories to the world. All because of you… with much love and respect… The RB’s.”

Endgame has amassed a growing number of box office records, including a best-ever $1.2 billion worldwide global opening weekend, a $350 million stateside debut, and winning the biggest opening weekend numbers in 44 markets across the globe.

The Marvel Studios blockbuster, now playing on a record 4,662 screens, also won the biggest opening day domestically ($156.7m) and the biggest Thursday preview ($60m), unseating Disney’s own Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The Avengers: Infinity War sequel was also the fastest film to reach $100m domestically (in just 17 hours), and the quickest to reach $200m (two days), $300m (three days), and $350m (three days).

With their two-part conclusion to the Infinity Saga and the first 11-year chapter of the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe now completed, the Russo brothers will step away from Disney-owned Marvel Studios as they focus on output under their AGBO production arm.

“It’s our endgame, at least for now,” Anthony told Games Radar.

“We don’t have any plans for now to make any more Marvel movies. It certainly may come up in the future at some point. We have a wonderful working relationship with [Marvel Studios] and a great passion for what they’re doing.”

The brothers previously said an adaptation of Secret Wars — another galaxy-spanning crossover birthed out of Marvel Comics lore — would draw them back to the franchise, which closes out its first chapter with a definitive end and a fresh beginning at the wrap of Endgame.

For now, the Russos end their Marvel run at four films in a row: Captain America entries The Winter Soldier and Civil War and their two-part Avengers. Their last three films, each billion-plus grossers, make the Russos the first directors in history to have steered three films to reach that milestone.

