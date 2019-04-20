‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Chant Bucky’s Name at Chris Evans When He Brings Up Peggy Carter

Captain America star Chris Evans was besieged by chants of “Bucky,” citing Steve Roger’s lifelong best friend (Sebastian Stan), when discussing Roger’s “lost love” Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) during the Avengers: Endgame press tour.

“If I had the Time Stone, I think Steve Rogers would be interested in pursuing a relationship with Peggy Carter,” Evans told the arena-sized crowd. “Honestly, the Time Stone, if he can go anywhere — I mean, he’s the man out of time. He’s had to reconcile the fact that he’s not from this place, and Peggy Carter really represents… a love.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Added director Anthony Russo, “Somebody just shouted, ‘What about Bucky?’”

“Hey, hey, hey, Bucky is my boy. I got a lot of love for Bucky,” Evans said to more cheers. “But you know… something about Steve Rogers,” Evans continued, before being cut off by more “Bucky” calls.

“But at least I’ve been able to reconnect with Bucky. Peggy is a lost love,” Evans said, submitting to growing “Bucky” chants.

“But what about Bucky?!” teased Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, prompting Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner and Thor star Chris Hemsworth to join in the now-overwhelming chorus.

Bucky chants breakout during #Avengers press tour after Chris Evans starts talking about his love for Peggy 😂 (via Mtime | https://t.co/VosDUCUG5w)pic.twitter.com/mC7kFJTNwa — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 19, 2019

The best friends-turned-war buddies-turned superhero partners have long been at the center of a “ship,” a subset of the fanbase hoping to see the relationship turn romantic despite Steve’s war-torn romance with Peggy and his modern coupling with Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp). For Evans, the Steve-Bucky bromance is “one of the more precious relationships for Steve Rogers.”

“It’s one of the few relationships that’s been able to transfer into modern day,” Evans said at ACE Comic Con in October. “It’s one of the few relationships that he can identify as anything we would call home. I don’t know how far I can go into that response. Yeah, I’m going to have to maybe leave it there.”

Steve and Bucky last reunited in Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War, fighting side-by-side in an attempt to ward off the Outriders, the invading alien forces controlled by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in their pursuit of Vision (Paul Bettany) and the Mind Stone. Bucky was one of the trillions of lives lost when Thanos used a completed Infinity Gauntlet to erase half of all life in the universe.

Earth’s mightiest heroes next rally together to avenge the fallen in Avengers: Endgame, out April 26.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!