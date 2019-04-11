‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests Captain America Dies at the Beginning of the Movie

With Avengers: Endgame on the horizon, many fans have long-speculated that a hero or two — or six, for that matter — will end up kicking the bucket in the upcoming blockbuster. A character that’s the go-to death pool favorite is Captain America (Chris Evans), the one hero that’s almost guaranteed to be his own life on the line to reverse the events of Avengers: Infinity War. But could the character be one of the first to go — and at the beginning of the movie, at that?

Hear us out. In the footage that’s been publicly released online, many fans have focused on the clips that show Captain America presumably fighting Thanos in the midst of a razed location. Fans have speculated that the location is anywhere from Avengers HQ in upstate New York to the Nova Corps-ruled Xandar to the Battle of New York.

Either way, it’s more likely than not that this battle happens pretty early in the movie, perhaps even yet in the first act when factoring in the movie’s three-hour runtime. In the vein of Infinity War, it makes sense for the movie to kill off a major character right out of the gates to set the tone for the movie. In the case of Endgame, it might make sense to kill off Captain America in the first battle to get the team to rally together — you know, to avenge.



Before you get too upset, keep in mind that the Avengers will likely go on a mind-bending trip through time via the Quantum Realm so it’d only be a matter of time before they’re able to come across a previous version of the Super Soldier. Quite frankly, it starts making a bit more sense when you factor that in, right?

As with many other fans online, I’m on the team of thinking that Stark/Captain shake in the latest set of footage is digitally altered and is something that takes place during the Battle of New York in The Avengers, meaning that Stark is trying to convince the Steve Rogers from a previous timeline to trust Tony Stark from the future.

So they very well could kill present-day Captain America early on to get the team all fired up and at some point, they’ll go back in time to get a different Cap to complete the team. Then since they know all about time travel, they’d be able to take the Cap back to a post-WW2 America so that he can finally get his dance with Peggy Carter. We’re crying just thinking about it.

