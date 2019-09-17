Marvel Fan Finds Awesome Parallel Between Captain America in Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man in Far From Home

The deep-cut connections between film franchises are part of what makes the Marvel Cinematic Universe so much fun for fans, as close scrutiny and repeat viewings of Marvel Studios films often yield new and deeper insights into the characters and stories. Today, one Marvel fan has spotted a nice visual Easter egg connection between one of Avengers: Endgame‘s most shining heroic moments, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Take a look below to see how Spider-Man’s big stand against Mysterio paid homage to Captain America’s epic stand against Thanos!

As you can see here, Reddit user Stieberici is pretty spot-on with this observation:

What’s great about this little ‘visual echo’ between Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home is that the latter image of Spidey perfectly captures the humor of the Spider-Man character and this rebooted franchise. Captain America’s epic hero pose included his iconic shield, and added thenerdgasmic bonus of Cap wielding Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir. Spider-Man, on the other hand, is wielding a sign from the Tower Bridge where he battled Mysterio and his army of drones, as well as one of the hi-tech cameras that Quentin Beck used to create his illusions. It’s the type of low-budget heroism that makes Spider-Man one of the most grounded and relatable heroes in Marvel’s stable of characters. It’s also just another great MCU cross-reference that will now have fans looking twice at every major scene in the franchise, to see how many similar homages there are across the span of the franchise.

Of course, if you check the chat threads on social media right now, there’s also a secondary connection between these two Marvel movie moments that’s a little more on the sad side: Both Chris Evans’ Captain America and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man are characters that are no longer officially part of the MCU any more. That makes these images monuments to a time when we still had a rich and full lineup of major Marvel characters in the franchise, before things started getting weird. And we don’t just mean weird in terms of behind the scenes business: films like Thor: Love & Thunder, or The Eternals show that Marvel is really going out there in Phase 4.

