Avengers: Endgame Concept Artist Reveals How Captain Marvel Nearly Had a Helmet

Earlier this week, the Avengers: Endgame official art book dropped and fans are devouring all the images of what could have been during the epic two-parter. Captain Marvel‘s look after the time skip was one of the things that caught a lot of people’s eye in the pages of the new release. Andy Park is the person behind the design and talked about some of the choices that he made with the design on his personal social media accounts. The artist walked fans through one look that was only seen for a little while in the character’s solo movie. That helmet with the hair still flowing in all that power was one of the things fans really wanted to see during that first adventure and they got their wish. Park made sure to include a different version of that headgear in his design sketches around her look for Avengers: Endgame. The look really does center around that inverted color scheme, which is probably a nod to the previous Captain Marvel incarnation from the comics. Despite the fact that this detail wasn’t picked up, it is still undoubtedly cool for fans to get a chance to see all the different variations and scenarios that got left on the cutting room floor for one reason or another.

Park began, “#CaptainMarvel almost had a helmet in #AvengersEndGame I love my heroes in masks/helmets & I especially love that in the MCU it’s not really about hiding a secret identity (few exceptions like Spidey). This is one of a many options I concept designed for this film. @brielarson”

“Finally I can show this!” He previously wrote on Instagram. “Here’s the approved concept design I did for Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame. I LOVED designing her original look in her solo film earlier this year. And what a blast it was to revisit her design trying to envision what her modern day look over 20 some years later would look like. I did a ton of different options. The thinking behind this one was essentially taking every look through the decades from the original (male) Captain Marvel to Ms Marvel to her modern day comic book look & combining them into one new original look. It was a fun exploration.”

Fans still have the tacit admission of the planning of a Captain Marvel sequel that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige laid out back at San Diego Comic-Con this summer. But, they’re going to have to wait.

“We didn’t even mention that we’re making Black Panther 2,” Feige said as the crowd erupted. “And we didn’t mention that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is coming. We didn’t even have time to talk about Captain Marvel 2, by the way. I didn’t even have time to talk about the Fantastic Four. And there’s no time left to talk about mutants.”