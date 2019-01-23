Samuel L. Jackson Wants Fans to “Get Past the Avengers and Marvel Sh*t”

After decades in the movie business, Samuel L. Jackson is revered for many memorable roles in countless popular films, but in recent years he’s made waves as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That said, he still recognizes that there’s a lot of other movies in existence that Marvel fans should watch — as he declares in IGN’s video that you can watch in the player above. Take a look.

In the clip, Jackson reads comments from IGN users and makes his own remarks in response to those comments, and many of them are as humorous as you’d expect from the coolest MF’er in Hollywood. It’s when one fan has him reciting the infamous “there was an idea” speech from the Avengers franchise that he loses his cool.

“You have to get past the Avengers and Marvel shit at some point, ok? Other f**king people make movies,” Jackson said. “Ok, some of the superheroes they make aren’t as good but this is not that shit. This is not that.”

That’s not exactly the corporate talking point fans would expect from an actor in a billion-dollar franchise, but Jackson is not the typical actor to stick to the script.

The man who brought Nick Fury to life has been outspoken on his role in Marvel Studios films, including a recent comment where he made it clear that he was not happy with how his character was absent from Captain America: Civil War.

“There’s lots of stuff you can do with him. But has he been used wisely? Yeah, except for things like Civil War,” Jackson said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “It’s like, if all the Avengers are f**king fighting each other, where is their guardian? Where’s that dude who comes in and goes, ‘Alright, everybody go to your room. I’ll be in there to talk to you in a minute.’ Either he’s the guy that brought them together and he’s the glue, or he’s not. I felt a little- I felt a way about that.”

And while some fans might be expecting him to reprise his role in Avengers: Endgame, recent comments made about the film’s script indicate that he’s sitting out for the epic crossover film.

“Not Avengers: Endgame, no. I generally read the scripts I’m in,” said Jackson. “I don’t just go to my part [laughs].”

Fans can next see Jackson as Nick Fury when Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8th.