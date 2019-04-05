‘Avengers: Endgame’ Cast to Take Over ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ for an Entire Week

Avengers: Endgame is only three weeks away from finally hitting theaters, which means fans are about to be treated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe cast doing press for the film. ABC just announced that the cast’s rounds will include an entire week taking over Jimmy Kimmel Live starting Monday, April 8th.

“Following the week in Las Vegas, Jimmy Kimmel Live! returns to Los Angeles to welcome the cast of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame. Each night, Jimmy will welcome guests including Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, Danai Gurira, Jeremy Renner and Don Cheadle,” Walt Disney Television writes.

Accord to Deadline, Monday’s show will be packed with Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), and Hemsworth (Thor). Tuesday will feature an appearance by Gurira (Okoye), Wednesday will be Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye/Ronin)’s time to shine, and Thursday will see Cheadle (James Rhodes/War Machine) on the docket.

The actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe always seems to have fun on Kimmel’s show. Here’s a reminder of the hilarious time they read some mean tweets about themselves:

There have already been some interesting promotions for the upcoming film, including an ad on the entirety of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

Currently, the film is on track to potentially have the biggest opening release of any movie in history. The movie already broke ticket pre-sales records, and could earn anywhere from $200-250 million over the April 26-28 weekend in North America alone.

In addition to the actors visiting the late night show, Avengers: Endgame also stars Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35pm EST, and Avengers: Endgame is hitting theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

