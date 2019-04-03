‘Avengers: Endgame’ International Character Posters Revealed

Marvel Thailand today revealed 12 new international character posters for Avengers: Endgame. The posters show Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Bruce Banner, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man, Rocket Raccoon, Nebula, War Machine, and Okoye and can be found below. Together, these surviving Marvel heroes will do whatever it takes to avenge their fallen friends and the world they failed to save. These character posters are debuting just one day after Avengers: Endgame tickets went on sale, which led to service problems with online vendors and skyrocketing secondary market prices online. Marvel revealed a special look at the film and three new posters at the same time that tickets for the film went on sale.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios‘ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

