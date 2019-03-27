‘Avengers: Endgame’ Character Posters Released

With just one month to go until Avengers: Endgame hits theaters, Marvel Studios is unveiling a horde of character posters for all of the heroes in the new movie. However, in an advertising surprise that many weren’t expecting, this series of posters doesn’t just feature the living. The fallen Avengers from Infinity War also get their own posters, though they are a little bit different.

All of the posters featuring heroes still alive, and confirmed to be in Avengers: Endgame, are in full color. The posters featuring heroes lost to the Snap are in black and white. Each one of them features a close-up of the character’s face, along with the tagline, “Avenge the Fallen.”

There isn’t much to take away from these posters, considering they’re just character portraits, but they’re still beautiful to look at nonetheless.

You can check out all of the posters that have been released so far below! (We will keep adding as the posters for other characters are revealed.)

Iron Man

Black Widow

Okoye

Bruce Banner

Rocket Raccoon

Black Panther

Wong

Doctor Strange

Captain Marvel

Ant-Man

Happy Hogan

Mantis

Nebula

Gamora

Scarlet Witch

Vision

Valkyrie

Loki

Nick Fury

Captain America

Thor

Hawkeye/Ronin

War Machine

Pepper Potts

Star-Lord

Spider-Man

Shuri

Groot

Wasp

Bucky

Falcon

Drax