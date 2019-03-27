‘Avengers: Endgame’ Character Posters Released

With just one month to go until Avengers: Endgame hits theaters, Marvel Studios is unveiling a horde of character posters for all of the heroes in the new movie. However, in an advertising surprise that many weren’t expecting, this series of posters doesn’t just feature the living. The fallen Avengers from Infinity War also get their own posters, though they are a little bit different.
All of the posters featuring heroes still alive, and confirmed to be in Avengers: Endgame, are in full color. The posters featuring heroes lost to the Snap are in black and white. Each one of them features a close-up of the character’s face, along with the tagline, “Avenge the Fallen.”
There isn’t much to take away from these posters, considering they’re just character portraits, but they’re still beautiful to look at nonetheless.
You can check out all of the posters that have been released so far below! (We will keep adding as the posters for other characters are revealed.)
Iron Man
Iron Man
Black Widow
Black Widow
Okoye
Okoye
Bruce Banner
Bruce Banner
Rocket Raccoon
Rocket Raccoon
Black Panther
Black Panther
Wong
Wong
Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange
Captain Marvel
Captain Marvel
Ant-Man
Ant-Man
Happy Hogan
Happy Hogan
Mantis
Mantis
Nebula
Nebula
Gamora
Gamora
Scarlet Witch
Scarlet Witch
Vision
Vision
Valkyrie
Valkyrie
Loki
Loki
Nick Fury
Nick Fury
Captain America
Thor
Hawkeye/Ronin
War Machine
Pepper Potts
Star-Lord
Star-Lord
Spider-Man
Shuri
Groot
Wasp
Bucky
Falcon
Drax