Avengers: Endgame Fan Names Heroes As Extremely Accurate Chess Pieces

In a post that’s now gone viral online, one Marvel fan guessed characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as chess pieces they’d most likely represent during Avengers: Endgame. Surprisingly enough now that the film’s come out, the chess predictions ended up fairly accurate. Leading the way are the King (Tony Stark) and Queen (Captain Marvel) followed by the bishops (Doctor Strange and Captain America), knights (Thor and Spider-Man), and rooks (Hulk and War Machine). Then all pawns are represented in the prediction by Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), something that turned out insanely accurate.

The post appears to have originated on Tumblr, but u/DragonbornX1999’s post on r/MarvelStudios is the one getting all of the attention. The full list and descriptions of why the post’s original creator chose the characters they did can be found below.

Ten years and 22 movies later, the first slate of Marvel Studios films — appropriately titled “The Infinity Saga” — finally wrapped with Avengers: Endgame, something many creators and filmmakers have been working forwards diligently for a decade. In a fact, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige admitted in an AMA last week that his entire career has led up to the moment.

Endgame scribe Christopher Markus echoed the sentiment in a separate interview.

“It was when the job was first brought out to us, and we began to think, ‘If we take this on, what does it mean?’” co-writer Christopher Markus recently shared with ComicBook.com. “Is it just writing Avengers 3 and 4, and there’s a villain, and you have to write an adventure movie? And it was clear that it wasn’t. And it was clear from everyone’s attitude toward it that they really wanted to make something kind of historic and to culminate everything that had been coming before it. And then, we took the job. And while we were shooting [Captain America:] Civil War, which hadn’t happened yet, we began mulling it, and compiling just a thousand possible ideas for it. So that would be summer 2015.”

