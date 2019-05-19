Mark Ruffalo Reveals Chris Hemsworth Sleeping on the Job During Avengers: Endgame

It turns out even the god of thunder needs a nap once in a while. Avengers star Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Incredible Hulk, has shared a photo of his co-star Chris Hemsworth, who plays the mighty god of thunder Thor, asleep on the job while filming Avengers: Endgame. The photo — clearly taken between takes — shows Hemsworth napping in one of the chairs on the lakeside dock at the Tony Stark’s cabin set in Avengers: Endgame. He’s in costume as Thor during his “Big Lebowski” phase, including his big, bushy beard, with what looks like it may be a script in the same hand that he’s clasping a water bottle.

“Weekend relaxation mode, feat. Chris Hemsworth,” Ruffalo writes on his Instagram post. You can take a look at the photo below.

View this post on Instagram Weekend relaxation mode, feat. @ChrisHemsworth. #AvengersEndgame A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on May 19, 2019 at 8:01am PDT

This isn’t the first time that a candid photo from the Endgame set has caught Hemsworth in an interesting moment. Sean Gunn revealed a photo of the star eating guacamole off of Thor’s Lebowski belly.

There have been plenty of other behind-the-scenes looks at Endgame as well, including ones shared by Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Pratt, and Chris Evans.

Avengers: Endgame has officially passed Avatar to become the second-highest grossing film ever at the domestic box office. The film’s domestic box office total now stands at $780 million.

Avengers: Endgame is also the second-highest grossing movie of all time worldwide, having earned $2.56 billion globally, surpassing James Cameron’s Titanic. At the worldwide box office, Endgame still trails Avatar‘s $2.78 billion total by $224 million.

“We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world,” Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo said when the film opened to $1 billion worldwide. “Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.