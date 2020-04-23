Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Reveals Different Look For Fat Thor

✖

Marvel fans had no idea about the(literally) big twist for Chris Hemsworth's Thor that was coming in Avengers: Endgame. "Fat Thor" showed up onscreen after the five-year time jump following The Snap, giving some fans a hearty laugh, while others were scarred by the loss of Hemsworth's godly Thor physique. Regardless, Hemsworth managed to make Fat Thor more than a joke, with a performance that spotlighted the Thunder God's deep depression and existential crisis. However, as you can see below, Marvel Studios went through some very different designs, in order to imagine Fat Thor's look - before they even fully knew how the events of Avengers: Infinity War would play out:

These are a couple of the early concepts I did for Thor in Endgame that made it thru, was a wild experience to imagine his journey & emotional state at the time, as even Ragnarok had barely begun filming yet, but I needed to embed the 5+ years of loss & ptsd. Also, #crocs. pic.twitter.com/9Qnoyfg28j — Wesley Burt (@wesburt) April 22, 2020

"These are a couple of the early concepts I did for Thor in Endgame that made it thru, was a wild experience to imagine his journey & emotional state at the time, as even Ragnarok had barely begun filming yet, but I needed to embed the 5+ years of loss & ptsd. Also, #crocs."

It's funny to see Thor's missing eye once again show up as a major detail in the Infinity War / Endgame saga, as this concept art was clearly done before the Russo Bros decided to have Rocket Raccoon "fix" Thor's eye in Avengers: Infinity War. It's just one more indication of how many moving parts there are at Marvel Studios (like trying to design Fat Thor while Ragnarok and Infinity War / Endgame were still getting into production). It also explains why there are sometimes mistakes with the fine details, like Avengers: Infinity War posters where Thor's eye scar ended up on the wrong eye.

Ironically enough, the fate of Fat Thor is one that has Marvel fans perplexed, right now. Depending on where Thor: Love & Thunder picks up the story, Fat Thor could or could not be seen again. PETA has actually reached out to Marvel about Fat Thor, petitioning the Studio to have Thor's weight loss be explained through a change to a vegan diet. Needless to say, the idea of injecting that socio-political issue inot a Marvel movie has started a whole new flame-war.

