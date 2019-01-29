The Other ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Reunion Fans Are Excited For

While many Marvel fans are hoping to see Captain America and Iron Man cross paths in Avengers: Endgame for the first time since Captain America: Civil War tore them apart, others are looking forward to old pals Tony Stark and James Rhodes finding each other once again.

There is no bad blood between Rhodes and Stark, however, their relationship runs deeper than that of Steve Rogers and Stark. Dating back to prior to the events of 2008’s Iron Man movie which kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Stark and Rhodes have been friends for more than a decade. The two have a rich history together and have helped each other in many difficult situations (plus, they appeared in more than half of a dozen movies together: Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Captain America: Civil War).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, Reddit users are expressing their excitement to see Tony Stark reunite with his pal James Rhodes, assuming the former is not trapped in outer space for his remaining days.

More than 100 comments have spawned from the post. “Steve and Tony were never all that friendly,” icequeeniceni wrote. “It irks me the way that Rhodey is constantly overlooked as Tony’s true BFF.” The comment earned more than 500 upvotes to sit at the top spot on the thread.

In Avengers: Infinity War, James Rhodes spent most of his time with Captain America, Vision, Black Widow, Falcon, and the rest of the team in Wakanda. Of course, just like Tony Stark’s journey on Titan, the best efforts of the heroes were not enough to stop the villainous Thanos. Both Tony and Rhodes survived Thanos snapping his fingers and if Tony makes it back to Earth, they will likely have many friends and family members in common to mourn.

Which characters are you most looking forward to seeing come back together in Avengers: Endgame? Is the possibility of Captain America seeing Iron Man for the first time since their civil war more exciting than Tony Stark seeing his true best friend James Rhodes? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter, @BrandonDavisBD!

Captain Marvel launches on March 8th, followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and then Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.