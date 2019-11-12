Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Reveals We Almost Saw Baby Thanos

Avengers: Endgame had a historic run in theaters earlier this year, with a cinematic epic that brought an end to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. The blockbuster certainly covered quite a lot of ground in its three-hour runtime, but it sounds like a fair amount was left on the cutting room floor. The recently-released Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame: The Art of the Movie book highlights some of the moments that didn’t make it into the film — including a pivotal one surrounding the film’s antagonist, Thanos (Josh Brolin). A new video from Toys Encyclopedia Thailand walks through the book, and around 12:35 into the video, it showcases concept art of Thanos as a baby and a young child. (And no, not the kind in Cosmic Ghost Rider.)

The topic of Thanos’ early days has been discussed quite a bit by Marvel fans, especially after concept art from earlier this year debuted of a young Mad Titan alongside The Eternals. While it doesn’t sound there are plans to explore his origin story on the big screen, it’s apparently something that has been discussed.

“To be honest with you I’ve always been interested in Thanos’ childhood,” Marvel Executive Vice President Victoria Alonso revealed earlier this year. “And although I don’t know if we will see it in one of our movies, I think it’s important to know how he became who he was.”

“What we were looking for in the character of Thanos is the strongest, most intimidating figure in the universe,” co-director Anthony Russo said in a previous interview. “While at the same time we wanted to tell a story about a character with a really complex and empathetic interior life. There are not a lot of actors that can give you both of those things. Josh Brolin is perhaps the best example that you can find where you have somebody who has a physical presence and brings that level of intensity and threat, while at the same time having another layer always at work underneath that, which is a very complex inner life and a lot of emotional depth and texture.”

