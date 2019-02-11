‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Address Challenge of Someone As Powerful As Captain Marvel

In one month, Captain Marvel will see the big screen debut of Carol Danvers, who will be one of the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And when she’ll debut in Avengers: Endgame, that will hopefully tip the scales against Thanos.

But directors Joe and Anthony Russo have their own balancing act, having to maintain the high stakes of the fate of the universe with a character as powerful as Captain Marvel. The two spoke with CinemaBlend about this challenge, revealing the difficulty of introducing such a character to the fight.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” said Joe. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

The Avengers directors spoke about how they embraced the challenge of introducing Captain Marvel into the fold of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Instead of looking at it as a problem, they’re using it as a storytelling opportunity for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“That’s what kind of fires us up, I think, on a storytelling level, to be honest with you,” said Anthony. “Because when you do have powerful characters, you have to work that much harder to find their vulnerabilities and complexities. And Joe was mentioning on a storytelling level… and keep the stakes high!

“Because that’s where those characters are vulnerable. And actually, that makes for great drama, and you run in that direction. As storytellers, that’s been one of the most fun things we’ve had working with these characters is figuring out ways into them where they are vulnerable and they aren’t all powerful.”

Fans will get to see how the Russos tackled this storytelling issue when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.