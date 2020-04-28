Russo Brothers Reveal Their Favorite Avengers: Endgame Shot

✖

It's been one year since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters. The Coronavirus Pandemic now has Marvel fans all over the world currently feeling like their living through a real-life version of The Snap - and to alleviate some of those bad feelings, ComicBook.com and Marvel united for a nice Avengers: Endgame anniversary event. During last night's #QuarantineWatchParty event, Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Bros. dropped all kinds of new insights into the making of the film, including some of their personal highlight moments. If you've ever wondered which shot in Avengers: Endgame is the directors' favorite, we now know that too - and the answer may surprise you!

"That long crane shot to find Cap and Peggy in the window... our favorite shot in the movie. #AvengersAssemble" --The Russo Bros

During the #QuarantineWatchParty it became clear that the Russo's were far from alone in favoring that final sequence of Chris Evans' Captain America and Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter dancing in her home. Take this guy, for example:

I balled when Cap never got his girl in The First Avenger - and I balled harder when he finally did in #AvengersEndgame #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty 'NUFF TWEETED. pic.twitter.com/nuFs3MhDDm — Kofi Outlaw (@KofiOutlaw) April 28, 2020

For fans who followed Steve Rogers' story from Captain America: The First Avenger, the ending of Avengers: Endgame was the poetic finish that they had been waiting for, for nearly ten years. Steve finally got his dance, and we finally got to cry those tears of joy. The anticipation built by that final crane shot outside Peggy's house was too real, and the payoff was completely fulfilling, when we finally saw what Steve Rogers' fate would be.

Of course, Endgame also left Marvel fans with quite a lot of question s that still need answering. There's now multiple timelines in the MCU, where Cap both returns to the 1950s with Peggy, but also somehow shows up as an old man in 2023, with a brand new shield to pass on to Sam Wilson. Those multiverse happenings will be a part of the MCU Phase 4 saga, with WandaVision, Loki, and Doctor Strange 2 all addressing those sci-fi notions. Marvel's What If? animated series will also begin by exploring an alternate past where Cap and Peggy are together - only this time, Peggy becomes the super soldier hero, while Steve gains an early Iron Man armor from his friend Howard Stark.

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

