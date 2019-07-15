Avengers: Endgame Directors Drop New Teaser for Their Hall H Comic-Con Panel

Avengers: Endgame directing duo Anthony and Joe Russo on Monday dropped yet another teaser ahead of their Friday, July 19 appearance at San Diego Comic-Con.

The new “trailer,” which overlays audio from Arrested Development over the words “Hall H,” follows similarly brief teasers that incorporated audio related to the Russo brothers’ past works:

A video published July 10 utilized an audio recording of the audience captured when the Russos premiered the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer at San Diego Comic-Con and was followed by a July 12 tease using audio from Community.

The Russo brothers served as directors on both Community and Arrested Development before boarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Three more collaborations with Marvel followed: Captain America: Civil War in 2016, Infinity War in 2018 and this year’s Avengers: Endgame.

Their panel, A Conversation With the Russo Brothers, is expected to examine these and other Russo-directed works when the filmmakers visit Hall H Friday at 11:00 am PT. Per its official description:

“For the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Endgame was the culmination of an unprecedented four-film, seven-year journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has included some of the most iconic experiences in modern cinema. Come hear directors Joe and Anthony Russo reflect on Endgame and their epic road to it as they segue into life beyond Marvel with their new company, AGBO, which happens to include an exciting array of new and old creative friends. With their independent film studio, AGBO, the Russo Brothers aim to nurture talent and create best in class content while keeping creative control fully in the hands of the artists. This discussion will be moderated by Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steven Weintraub.”

Comic-Con International 2019 runs July 18 through July 2 in San Diego.