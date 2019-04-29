Dave Bautista Is Still Processing Avengers: Endgame

Among the many people trying to wrap their heads around the massive success of Avengers: Endgame is Drax actor Dave Bautista. The actor debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as his green-skinned character in 2014 with Guardians of the Galaxy. He has since appeared in a sequel along with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The success, however, is blowing his mind.

“And, still processing,” Bautista wrote in a tweet accompanied by an Avengers: Endgame and Drax pair of hashtags. The Endgame hashtag typically has the famous Avengers “A” logo but Bautista for the “g” in his typing. The Drax hashtag does come complete with the Drax emoji, though!

Check out Bautista’s tweet about Avengers: Endgame‘s unprecedented success below.

Fittingly, the top response from a fan reads, “I can’t wait to see you in Asgardians of the Galaxy.”

In its opening weekend, Avengers: Endgame took in $356 million domestically along with $866 million overseas. The total comes to $1.222 billion worldwide in just one weekend. No movie has ever come close to such a feat.

In one week, ComicBook.com will host Game Over: An Evening With Joe Russo to sit down with the co-director of Avengers: Endgame and get answers to all of the remaining questions about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Endgame‘s box office success lifted the box office to a new record-high weekend gross, with more than $400 million being spent to see movies in North America. “Avengers: Endgame is dusting every record in the books as it proves itself to be a cultural event on a global scale,” Shawn Robbins, chief analyst for BoxOffice, tells ComicBook.com. “Marvel has delivered on their promise of an epic conclusion to unprecedented storytelling that prioritized creative vision and fan enthusiasm for the last eleven years. This is the payoff to that goodwill. No film in history has been this widely anticipated, released, and embraced in the same moment.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.