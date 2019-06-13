Avengers: Endgame Fan Creates Epic Pepper Potts Character Poster

Avengers: Endgame has been out in theaters for about a month and a half, which means everyone knows one of the many reveals in the film is Pepper Potts kicking butt in the Rescue armor. While fans everywhere loved the big reveal during the film’s epic battle, the character’s moment was being kept under wraps and therefore Gwyneth Paltrow

didn’t get her own character poster. One Marvel fan took to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a page “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU” to try and remedy this fact.

“I always thought Pepper deserved to have an Endgame poster, so I did one myself,” u/da0ur wrote. “Used the body from the Rescue promotional art and Pepper’s head from the ‘Avenge the Fallen’ posters. The background is mashed-up from Banner, Nebula and Okoye’s posters to avoid making a repeat if one were to put this poster next to the official ones. The lens flares in front of Pepper come from the Hawkeye and Captain Marvel posters,” they explained.

Many fans commented on the post, some to praise the design and others to discuss why Rescue Pepper didn’t get her own poster.

“If she had one it would have been a spoiler, cool poster though,” u/Jingalls1998 pointed out.

“They could’ve released one later when they released TV spots with her in it,” u/TheRealClose argued.

“Fine. You’ll do it yourself,” u/Jguy10 joked.

“Pepper showing up in the Rescue armor was a highlight of the movie for me. I love the character and how Gwyneth Paltrow has portrayed her, and I thought we’d never get to see her in it,” u/gambit9210 added.

