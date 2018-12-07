‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Dusts Captain America’s Beard

A lot of tragedies have befallen the Avengers since the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Half of their team turned to dust when Thanos snapped his fingers and now thanks to the Avengers: Endgame trailer, we know things haven’t gotten much better for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

One character that seems to have met their end in-between the events of the two films is none other than Captain America’s beard. R.I.P. BEARD. We will always remember you fondly.

Some people are having a really difficult time letting go of the facial hair, which once grew so luxuriously on the face of Chris Evans. Some fans are treating the shaving of the beard as a death, and some are taking it even farther.

With the tweet of a sad face, @RteeFufkin has given Cap’s beard an Avengers-worthy send-off: DUSTED. The Twitter user’s real name is James Walmesley, and they are the next in a long line of meme makers to make to Internet laugh (and then cry, because even the best dusting jokes make us think back to Peter Parker dying in Tony Stark’s arms).

Dusting memes have been incredibly popular ever since Infinity War‘s release in April. We’ve seen the Internet do everything from Marvel-related jokes to dusting poor Frasier Crane (a personal favorite).



Over the summer, some marketing materials for the upcoming movie showed Cap without the beard he rocked in Infinity War. Fans had mixed reactions, and many were hoping the beard would still make a comeback. However, unless Marvel is going out of their way to surprise their beard-loving audience (unlikely), the trailer proves the character’s bare face is here to stay.

Steve Rogers grew the beloved beard after going on the run, which he was forced to do after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Since the character and his team had to go into hiding, many changed their appearance. Black Widow went blonde, Cap got a beard, and Vision morphed into Paul Bettany.

When Thor saw Steve for the first time in Infinity War on the battlefield in Wakanda, he accused him of copying his beard. Well, rest easy, Thor, because the beard has gone the way of your new pal, Groot (sorry, low blow).

Avengers: Endgame will be arriving in theaters a little earlier than expected: April 26, 2019.