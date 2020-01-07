Thanos and Tony Stark Kiss in Bizarre Avengers: Endgame Edit

It’s been half a year since fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were treated to a feature film, so some things in the fandom are getting just so bizarre you have to talk about it. As fans await the debut of Black Widow in a few months, one eager MCU fan took it upon themselves to concoct the most bizarre, fever-dreamish thing you’ll see today. In the fan edit, Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) end up smooching a bit while floating in purgatory within the Soul Stone.

Posted on YouTube by user Lachlan Kell, the bizarre fan edit features Thanos’ Soul Stone scene with Young Gamora from Avengers: Infinity War mashed up with Stark’s deleted Avengers: Endgame scene. In the deleted Endgame scene, Stark meets an older version of his daughter Morgan (Katherine Langford) and gives her a kiss on the cheek. The fan edit, however, replaces Langford’s character with Thanos and, well…it’s as weird as it sounds. See it for yourself above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shortly after Endgame was released last spring, screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeeley explained why Langford ended up cut from the movie’s theatrical release. According to Markus, the scene “didn’t work in the final cut because it was just killing the momentum of the rest of the movie.”

He added, “It was just a very sort of ruminative scene in a time when you really wanted to be on the plot. And as much as … and it also, because of its nature that we’re going through, we couldn’t move. It’s not a scene you could say, ‘let’s try it at the beginning.’ It only made narrative sense where it was, but it didn’t make pacing sense. So it just had to go.”

Endgame helmer Joe Russo said similar comments in a separate interview, explaining it slowed the pacing of an otherwise climactic final battle. “There was an idea that Tony was going to go into the metaphysical way station that Thanos goes in when he snapped his fingers, and there was going to be a future version of his daughter in that way station,” he said.

“The intention was that his future daughter forgave him and gave him peace to go. The idea felt resonant, but it just was too many ideas in an overcomplicated movie. We showed it to a test audience and it was really confusing for them.”

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.