Avengers: Endgame Fan Edit Puts Wonder Woman in the Final Battle Against Thanos

Marvel and DC both have an exciting line-up of movies to look forward to, although some of the release dates are currently up in the air due to the threat of the coronavirus. While it’s unlikely we’ll ever see a crossover between the two franchises on the big screen, there have been some fun DC/Marvel combos online recently. Last month, Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) treated their followers to something extra special when they shared some amazing photos of them together backstage at the Academy Awards. Shortly after, Larson shared some impressive fan art of the two women’s characters together. Well, that’s not the last we’ve seen of Wonder Woman with an Avenger. In fact, a fan recently took to YouTube to create an epic edit of Wonder Woman joining the Avengers in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame.

Adeel of Steel describes themselves on YouTube as a video editor and superhero fan. Their latest video is title “Wonder Woman Helps The Avengers,” and is described as follows: “Wonder Woman shows up and helps The Avengers defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Starring Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Chris Evans (Captain America), Robert Downey Jr (Ironman), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) & Josh Brolin (Thanos).” You can check out the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow (release date TBD), The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Current and upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (which will be released on digital soon), Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th (for now), The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.